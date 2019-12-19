This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!

Koolchas is a cafe/ coworking space located in the busy Sector 14 Huda market. They offer 9 awesome types of kulchas like Teekhi Mirchi, Onion Garlic etc which are a must-try. They also serve a variety of curries like Dal Karari, Butter Chicken, Chole to go with the Kulchas. If this wasn't enough already, they also have customizable kulfis. We can choose from a variety of dips and toppings to customize the kulfi as per our liking. Quirky interiors, friendly staff, pocket-friendly price range and delicious food make this place a must-visit!