When In Cp, Drop By This Outlet For Some Delish Food!

The perfect Darzi spot. Some days ago I visited this place with my cousins for a get-together party. This place was situated on the first floor, CP. One of the staff members provides us with a tour of the place on asking. The place was well maintained and the ambience of Darzi was Lit. There were multiple elements present at the place which concludes the name of the place being Darzi. They offered multiple seating spaces based on choice and the number of people in the group. At this place, we tried several things which were enough tasty as our gossips. We started with Mocktail and we loved their drink called "Eyes Blinker." This was the best refreshment we get at this place. In food, we tried some of their recommended delicacies which were Amritsari Macchi, Bhatti ka Murg, ISBT makhani Maggi and Achari paneer pizza. Amritsari Macchi & Bhatti ka murg was absolutely delicious. The pieces of fish and chicken were fresh, tender and juicy. We experienced a way different flavour of Maggi from Darzi cafe. The Achari paneer pizza was very delicate and presentable when served. The flavour & aroma of the pizza was also great along with its cheese pull.