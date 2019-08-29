With Aesthetic Vibes & Great Food, This Place Is Perfect For Weekend Brunches!

If you are looking for a cosy place with all aesthetic vibes then your search ends here. United Coffee House Rewind is one of the best places for almost every occasion. They have this special Sunday Brunch menu from 12:30 PM to 4 PM which has great salads, soups, sharing plates, main course, desserts & cocktails all covered in just INR 1,389 (inclusive of all taxes). Isn't it amazing? 🍷 I would highly recommend theirs in house red wine Sangria, Penne Alfredo Pasta, Tawa: Roomali roti with paneer khurchan, Assorted Vegetarian Kebabs & Malai Kulfi Popsicles with Rose petal chikki mash. They play some great old fusion songs which will rewind your utterly special memories from childhood & college times. This place is all about ancient gramophones, music, cocktails & everything you love. A perfect place to spend your Sunday with your old age friends, family, kids or even a date. ❤️