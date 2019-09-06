This Places Serves The Best South Indian Cuisine In The City

Juggernaut: I fell in love with this place right from the moment I entered. This place smells like heaven and that too the aroma is from fresh flowers. Isn't it just peacefully pleasing? They surely welcome you with their warm hearts, sandalwood tilak & some complimentary rasam-papad. If you are here please don't miss their Rava Masala Dosa, Mysore Masala Dosa, Garlic Cheese Dosa, Fresh Pineapple Juice, Idli Sambar & heavenly Gulab Jamun with Ice-cream. I literally had the best South-Indian food here. This place opens at 6 in the morning & perfect spot to grab some breakfast too. Also, they play some live instrumental music in the morning which you should not miss at any cost.