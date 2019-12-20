This Pretty Biryani Outlet Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Biryani is a mood! A happy place for all our foodies. Can we ever say no to biryani? Making it short and brief, I visited Biryani Badshah, a fancy outlet in Connaught place which serves amazing delicacies. Their menu will definitely amaze you. From Subtle biryani to yum seafood, everything was just downright. For starters, we ordered Prawn Koliwada, which was too good. It was soft and juicy! The main course was obviously the Paneer and Mutton Biryani. It was subtle, light and yum. We could actually feel the flavors. Given the Andhra touch to the biryani, it was just delicious. With the food, we also ordered fresh lime soda, damn refreshing and nice. Anyhow, ending your food with the dessert is a must. Ordered their special, Double ka Meetha. It was modernly sweet and nice. Not to forget the ambience, it was pretty lit with vintage frames with red brick walls. The interiors were green and have fancy lights all over the place. Oh yes, Punjabi songs while Andhra biryani guys. What are the odds? It only happens in Delhi. This 2 storey place in CP is definitely winning hearts. Drop by this restaurant NOW!!