The Tree Resort is a lush and exotic property situated in the beautiful city of Jaipur. The Resort is inspired by the greatest & most original Mother Nature itself. The idea behind this resort is to bring you into the heart of immaculate natural paradise with modern facilities like air-conditioner, Wi-Fi, plasma TV and grand living with cosy cottages. The interior is wooden & lively with an add-on live green tree inside each cottage. The Tree House is simply and literally - nests of utmost luxury & comfort. Each Tree House is called a nest which is inspired after a bird found in that area. The Nests has 3 categories named as Deluxe Nest, Luxury Nest and Private Suite with choice of rooms ranging from one room, 2 room, 4 room and 5 room treehouses. You can also enjoy facilities like swimming pool, refreshing spa & classy fine wine & dine experience. So, get-going and visit The Tree House to sit back & enjoy the exotic drama of nature surrounded by rich & dense greenery topping up with excellent faculties to make you feel a home away from home.
This Rejuvenating Resort With Lush Greenery Should Be Your Next Weekend Getaway
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
