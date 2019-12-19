This Resort In Lansdowne Hills Is Perfect For Your Weekend Getaway!

Blue Pine Resort: This is a fine resort in the middle of hills in Lansdowne city. This resort offers a lot of luxurious services. I went to spend a weekend in Lansdowne and had an amazing experience due to this resort alone. They have a swimming pool which is on the top of hills overlooking the beautiful mountains of the city. The rooms are very spacious and clean with big balconies that offer great and vast views of scenic beauty. They have indoor games as well for your entertainment like pool table, tennis table, badminton. They organise DJ parties and bonfire at night sometimes on weekends. You can relax with their charming spa services. They have a restaurant, the food is very good too. I loved their breakfast buffet. They provide room service, laundry service as well. I loved their staff and services. They provide taxi for sightseeing as well. Everything was top-notch.