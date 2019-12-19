This Restaurant In Ambience Mall Is A Treat For Vegetarians

Casual Dining

Purple Greene

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, T-304, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Purple Greene is a cute and cosy restaurant on the top floor of Ambience mall in Vasant Kunj. Though it's been operational for a year, I only happened to visit it this weekend and I was rather surprised to see a never-ending 100 per cent vegetarian menu. Everything I tried was par excellence. My favourite was the raw banana chips that came with 2 flavourful chutneys. The other dishes that I would recommend would be the lettuce cups, onion fig and ricotta tart, Bajra khichdi and the chocolate mousse. They also have a bar license now and would recommend the French mojito which was quite refreshing.

What Could Be Better?

Wish they advertised a bit more!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

