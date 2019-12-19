This Restaurant In Ambience Mall Is A Treat For Vegetarians

Purple Greene is a cute and cosy restaurant on the top floor of Ambience mall in Vasant Kunj. Though it's been operational for a year, I only happened to visit it this weekend and I was rather surprised to see a never-ending 100 per cent vegetarian menu. Everything I tried was par excellence. My favourite was the raw banana chips that came with 2 flavourful chutneys. The other dishes that I would recommend would be the lettuce cups, onion fig and ricotta tart, Bajra khichdi and the chocolate mousse. They also have a bar license now and would recommend the French mojito which was quite refreshing.