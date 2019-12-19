Visit This Indirapuram Restaurant For Nihari Gosht, Mystery Dal & More

Mystery of Food in Eros Market is all about satisfying every kind of food craving. Every dish on their multi-cuisine menu is designed to suit the nibbler as well as the true foodie. Be it a beer guzzler or the connoisseur of wine they make sure that every diner gets a perfect pairing of food in the finest taste. While there is a surprise in the visualisation and textures of the dishes, the food still reminds the customer of the ‘good honest food’. The menu is in line with people of varied tastes and preferences including a variety of North Indian, Chinese, and Mughlai dishes. An icing on the cake is a special alcohol section serving some of the finest drinks. Mystery of Food retains the Indian traditional way of cooking while nurturing delicious exotic delicacies like Raan-E-Sikandari, Nihari Gosht and Punjabi Rara Murg. The vegetarians will surely have a good time indulging in delicacies like Akhrot aur Bhutte Ke Kebab, Dahi ke Sholey, Mystery Dal, and more. In addition, modern artworks compliment the restaurant in the form of oil paintings, antique finishes, and modern infrastructure. A beautiful and elegant ambience surely makes the customer come back.