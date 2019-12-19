This Restaurant Serves Classic Dishes & Drinks With An Indian Twist

If you’re a party person who gives equal importance to good food, Decode should be on your list of places to party at. The restaurant is built in a huge space in Sector 29 of Gurgaon and has both, a closed area and a terrace. The ambience is simple yet pleasing and the staff is cordial and extremely accommodating.

The real winner, however, is the food. They serve classic dishes with a fun twist of their own. We tried their chicken tikka skewers, soya keema tacos, and cottage cheese ratatouille. Now, I’m a vegan, but my non-vegetarian friends were very pleased with their order and gave their dishes a strong 10/10. As for the soya keema tacos, they were as Punjabi-fied as the name suggests, and I loved every bit of it. The ratatouille, though, I don’t recommend as strongly.

We love us some cocktails, and apart from the classic cocktails, we ordered their house special daiquiri, which came highly recommended. I’m not a big fan of the drink, honestly, but that’s just me because I could taste a hint of Absinthe in the drink, which is not my game at all.

Go for the food, I know I’m going again to see what a Pav Bhaji Cone really is.