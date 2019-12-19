This Small NSP Store Is A Treasure Trove Of Decor & Candles

This store is small, yet hard to miss because of the beautiful decor pieces peeping through its glass walls—a contrast against all the flat-looking offices and food destinations. Every decor item you could possibly need to give your home more embellishment—you’ll find it here. From the usual divinity section, with small and big idols aplenty, candles, fountains, frames, terrariums and tea-light holders, wall-hangings, lanterns, a corner dedicated to diffusers, and more. Everything you’ll see is hand-made by their local factory workers. Need gifts for a wedding or for the festive season? These guys will make boxed hampers for you on order as well (depending on your budget, they’ll change up the contents). The price points are not too high either. So, that’s definitely a plus.