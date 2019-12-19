This Small Outlet In Kamla Nagar Has The Best Gujrati Snacks

This hole-in-the-wall in Kamla Nagar has the most delicious Gujrati snacks and food we’ve had in a while. Gujrati Namkeen Wala in Kamla Nagar, an outlet probably older than I am, has never failed to deliver on quality and deliciousness. It’s the perfect stop to snack on in-between shopping sprees at Kamla Nagar. Gujrati Namkeen Bhandar has two outlets, right opposite each other, offering a wide variety of Gujarati snacks and munchies in both outlets. However, I generally find myself at the smaller one whenever I’m craving some sev puri. Their menu consists of staples like bhel puri, sev puri, dhokla, khandvi, and other tidbits. I personally swear by their preparation of sev puri and khandvi. The sev puri is the right balance between spicy and sweet, and the garnish of raw mango pieces on top is JUST perfect. The Dhoklas are airy, light and fresh and the Khandvis are more coconut filling than the besan wrap (yes, I did my research on Khandvis) and I love the guilt-free munching that I can do with these Gujarati snacks. However, I wouldn’t say the same for their packaged snacks. Most of them are fried and well, not healthy. You might think I’m a weirdo, but I do think that no one is more creative than Gujaratis when it comes to coming up with snacks (Maggi Masala Khakhras, anyone?), and I wouldn’t want to deprive myself of this brilliant snacking.