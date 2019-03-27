This Store Does Unique Perfumes & Scented Candles From Across The Globe

That it's exclusively scents and scented candles, so they do them really fantastically. Also, these aren't the signature fragrance brands you normally see on beauty store shelves; so be prepared for some interesting discoveries. Some of the more interesting, unique brands they have are Roja (a British brand that houses upto 40 unique ingredients in each bottle of perfume), and Jeroboam, a French perfume brand led by the ethos of a perfumer who believes in creating only intense, hyper-concentrated 30ml scents (you don't have to use more than a couple of drops). If you're going in expecting a Parcos type situation (read; an anthology of brands you're well-versed with), you'll be disappointed. But if you're open to the idea of experimenting with your brand as much as your scent, you'll enjoy the selection at Scentido. They also have Roja and Jovoy candles (both vastly different scents, the former being more heady and latter a touch lighter) that make for great home accessories, and especially gifts.