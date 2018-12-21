If You Like Nalli, You'll Love This Fabric Store In Kamla Nagar

This fabric store in Kamla Nagar has fabric of great quality at reasonable prices. Genuine Textures is a store that is perfect for those who prefer to get their clothes stitched out of fabrics and cloth materials of their choice. Situated at the Bada Gol Chakkar of Kamla Nagar, which is now more popularly known as Spark Mall, this small store is full of different fabrics and textiles, giving the store a very colourful vibe. Right as you enter, you see brocade silk cloths, a fabric best suited for getting blouses made,, starting at INR 150 per meter. The pure silk cloth, however, would cost you much more than that, starting at INR 850 per meter. The real winner, however, is their collection of cotton fabrics. Starting at INR 100 per meter, they have a wide range from plain, cotton cloth to those with chikankari, block prints, and ikat prints. Their chikankari cloth starts at INR 220 per meter and goes up to INR 850 per meter. Their ikat prints are priced at around INR 180 per meter. They also keep woolen fabrics and hand-woven ones, and various kinds of dupattas such as bandhni, mirror-work, leheriya, and the like. So, if you’re someone who likes to be creative with their clothes and get them stitched as per your personal style, you should give this one a go.