This restaurant, in the lanes of Majnu Ka Tila, serves mouth-watering Tibetan & Chinese dishes. The quantity of each dish is more than sufficient & for those who like to eat a lot & not burn a hole in their pocket, Rigo Restaurant is the perfect place to go. Highly recommend their Bao Buns.
This Tibetan Restaurant Takes You On A Taste Drive In A Pocket-Friendly Way!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Comments (0)