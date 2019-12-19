This Tibetan Restaurant Takes You On A Taste Drive In A Pocket-Friendly Way!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Rigo Restaurant

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

180, Tibetan Old Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This restaurant, in the lanes of Majnu Ka Tila, serves mouth-watering Tibetan & Chinese dishes. The quantity of each dish is more than sufficient & for those who like to eat a lot & not burn a hole in their pocket, Rigo Restaurant is the perfect place to go. Highly recommend their Bao Buns.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Casual Dining

Rigo Restaurant

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

180, Tibetan Old Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi

image-map-default