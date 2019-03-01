This Tiny Shop In Janpath Is Great For Faux Leather Diaries & Pashmina Stoles

Handicrafts Stores

Raju Handicrafts

Connaught Place, New Delhi

12-C, Municipal Market, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

That it's a notebooks and pashmina shawls galore. They claim that the diaries and notebooks were all leather-bound, but I was pretty sure that it wasn’t authentic (which is great for people like me who refuse to use pure leather). They were also quite affordable and came in multiple sizes. They've got a collection of pretty shawls too - both in solids and minimal prints. But TBH, I didn’t stop to check them out since winter is almost over.

What Could Be Better

The handicrafts here were nothing out of the usual.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

