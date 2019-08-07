This Tiny Cafe Serves Irresistibly Yummy Food At Affordable Prices

I, being a foodie, love to explore new eateries and food outlets. I had heard good things about the Mustang Cafe from a friend and that's when I decided to pay a visit. I tried out several dishes there and some of the things I liked were Peri- Peri Paneer Pizza, Mushroom White Sauce Pasta and Peach Lemonade. I must also mention that the staff was friendly and the service was remarkable. If in case you happen to be nearby, do pay a visit!