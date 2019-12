How far can INR 1,000 take you in the city? You’re probably thinking a lunch out (that too, sans alcohol) or a single trip to the grocery store.

We’re thinking jholas full of clothes, accessories, shoes, and jewelry. Two of us LBB shopaholics went on a shopping expedition to Sarojini Nagar bearing only one thousand rupees each. Here’s what we managed to score.

PS: We also had some "dough" leftover for a plate of steamed pork momos.