Gurgaon’s fast becoming a destination for all food and drink adventures and dessert’s no exception. Here’s three bakeries you should head to for a good time.
3 Bakeries In Gurgaon You Must Visit
Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe
Fat Butterfly is a bright, cute cafe which does both savoury and sweet treats. And does them both so well.
What To Order: Pulled Pork Sub, Classic Baked Cheesecake
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Madison & Pike
An American-style cafe, Madison & Pike does delish fresh bakes and fresh brews and yes, waffles. It’s small but more than makes up for this with its freshly-baked bread with orange honey butter.
What To Order: Almond Olive Oil Cornmeal Cake and Red Velvet Brownie
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Sugardust
Sugar Dust is takeaway only. They except at whole cakes.as well as hand-made chocolates.
What To Order: Carrot & Beet Cake, Strawberry Short Cake and Chocolate Tablets
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
