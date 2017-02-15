3 Bakeries In Gurgaon You Must Visit

Gurgaon’s fast becoming a destination for all food and drink adventures and dessert’s no exception. Here’s three bakeries you should head to for a good time.

Fat Butterfly Bakery & Cafe

Fat Butterfly is a bright, cute cafe which does both savoury and sweet treats. And does them both so well.

What To Order: Pulled Pork Sub, Classic Baked Cheesecake

Fat Butterfly Bakery

Malibu Town, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Madison & Pike

An American-style cafe, Madison & Pike does delish fresh bakes and fresh brews and yes, waffles. It’s small but more than makes up for this with its freshly-baked bread with orange honey butter.

What To Order: Almond Olive Oil Cornmeal Cake and Red Velvet Brownie

Madison & Pike

C-38, Nirvana Courtyard Market, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Sugardust

Sugar Dust is takeaway only. They except at whole cakes.as well as hand-made chocolates.

What To Order: Carrot & Beet Cake, Strawberry Short Cake and Chocolate Tablets

Sugar.dust

8, IDC, Opp. Sector 15, Gurgaon

