This Breezy Layered Shirt Dress Is A Must-Have In Your Wardrobe!

Boutiques

Jyo's Closet

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

Shop 191, Export Lane, Block AB, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This is a three-layered shirt dress by Jyoti Chauhan. It is easy to wear, looks classy and the fabric is crushed rayon which makes it so comfortable. It has a cut in front of the dress which makes it even more fashionable. You can carry this in parties. Completely happy with this product. Would highly recommend people to check out Jyo's closet By Jyoti Chauhan!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

