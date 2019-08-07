This is a three-layered shirt dress by Jyoti Chauhan. It is easy to wear, looks classy and the fabric is crushed rayon which makes it so comfortable. It has a cut in front of the dress which makes it even more fashionable. You can carry this in parties. Completely happy with this product. Would highly recommend people to check out Jyo's closet By Jyoti Chauhan!
This Breezy Layered Shirt Dress Is A Must-Have In Your Wardrobe!
Boutiques
Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Boutiques
Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
