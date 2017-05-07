Zero Waste: This Thrift Shop In Lajpat Bhawan Is Selling Awesome Used Items

The Thrift Shop at Lajpat Bhawan is located near Moolchand metro station, just a hundred metres walk from there. They have used as well as new clothes, books and artefacts up for grabs. Everything is available for a subsidised rate, but please be careful in picking up only what you need, else it fails the whole purpose. Parking is ample and the people involved are very courteous and if you are hungry with the shopping try the chur chur naan under the metro and if you are thirsty {considering the Delhi heat} try the sugarcane juice just next to the thrift store. In our world of wanting more and more, we keep thinking of what to buy , rather than thinking why would I need this. This place made me rethink this approach.