I wish there was better awareness about the concept {hopefully this review will help} so that we can reach a place of zero-waste.
Zero Waste: This Thrift Shop In Lajpat Bhawan Is Selling Awesome Used Items
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome
What Did I Like?
The Thrift Shop at Lajpat Bhawan is located near Moolchand metro station, just a hundred metres walk from there. They have used as well as new clothes, books and artefacts up for grabs. Everything is available for a subsidised rate, but please be careful in picking up only what you need, else it fails the whole purpose. Parking is ample and the people involved are very courteous and if you are hungry with the shopping try the chur chur naan under the metro and if you are thirsty {considering the Delhi heat} try the sugarcane juice just next to the thrift store. In our world of wanting more and more, we keep thinking of what to buy , rather than thinking why would I need this. This place made me rethink this approach.
Anything Else?
In case you feel like being a part of the cause, you can also volunteer and see things from the other side of it. Also one can donate usable things lying at home: emptying your space for a noble cause makes it a sure shot win-win.
What's My Pro Tip?
This place is open only on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10:30am to 1:30pm. Checking their Facebook page for their grand yard sales would definitely come handy.
