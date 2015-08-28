Throttle Shrottle: A Hub for Bikers and Dogs

Bikers, like the rest of us, love dogs. It’s a fact. So for those of you who want to go out for a meal with your pooch, Throttle Shrottle is your destination {no, you don’t have to be a biker to do this}. They have an in-house chef who is trained to cook for dogs. So based on your pet’s preference {vegetarian or non-vegetarian}, the chef will whip up a soup or a meal in a bowl at a flat rate of INR 100.

So whether you’re an avid biker or just want to take your dog out for a lovely meal, we say Throttle Shrottle is definitely worth a visit.

Price: INR 400 for two {approx}, INR 100 for a doggy meal