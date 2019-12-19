Throttle Shrottle, an offbeat venture started by Saurav Priyadarshini, is now open to keen bikers to meet up, eat and exchange riveting stories.
Throttle Shrottle Opens At The Capital Harley-Davidson In Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Chow Down
Big Boy Paranthas {we recommend the chicken cheese burst one}, Bun Maska, Paneer Makhni
Sip On
Kickass Lemonade, Throttle Lassi
10 Points For Authenticity!
Recently, Harley Davidson joined hands with Throttle Shrottle to open another eatery at their Capital Harley-Davidson showroom in Gurgaon {their first outlet is situated on the Gurgaon-Faridabad highway}, and kudos to the owner for building the café from recycled material and scrap from the junkyard {it pays to be friendly with the neighbourhood kabadiwala!}.
The place is creatively done up with hanging bikes, spare motorcycle parts and aptly-labelled walls, which helps it look like every biker’s dream cafe.
Bonus: You get to ogle at the iconic Harley-Davidson while you fill your tummy!
Pets Welcome
In addition to his love for bikes, Saurav is also super pet-friendly! No one here will mind you walking in with your dog, or maybe your pet turtle. In fact, they will be happy to feed them too.
#LBBTip
Plan your visit over the weekend, when the café organises live music performances by well-known bands.
