Throttle Shrottle Opens At The Capital Harley-Davidson In Gurgaon

Recently, Harley Davidson joined hands with Throttle Shrottle to open another eatery at their Capital Harley-Davidson showroom in Gurgaon {their first outlet is situated on the Gurgaon-Faridabad highway}, and kudos to the owner for building the café from recycled material and scrap from the junkyard {it pays to be friendly with the neighbourhood kabadiwala!}.

The place is creatively done up with hanging bikes, spare motorcycle parts and aptly-labelled walls, which helps it look like every biker’s dream cafe.

Bonus: You get to ogle at the iconic Harley-Davidson while you fill your tummy!