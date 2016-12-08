#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi

With winter fast approaching, we’re craving bowls of hot thukpa, while the chill unravels around us. We’re telling you where to go to get your fill of the Tibetan noodly goodness.

Yeti

One of our favourite places for an authentic Tibetan meal, Yeti keeps up its reputation with its thukpa. We recommend the pork.

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

30, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Dilli Haat

With over a dozen stalls to choose from, few places beat Dilli Haat’s al fresco vibe, amidst all the arts and crafts India has to offer. Choose from chicken, pork or vegetarian and wait for it to warm up your insides.

#LBBTip: If the number of options here confuses you, head to Momo Mia or the Manipuri stall.

Dilli Haat

Sri Aurobindo Marg, INA, New Delhi

Wangchuk's Ladakhi Kitchen

Wangchuk’s Ladakhi Kitchen is wowing us with their Lamb Thukpa {and everything else on the menu}.

Wangchuk's Ladakhi Kitchen

2nd Floor, Jalsa Building, Opp. Arjun Marg, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Yo Tibet

These guys have seating but it’s a dingy, crowded affair, so we recommend ordering in instead. They do an excellent thukpa {buff, chicken, vegetarian, egg and chicken keema} and also offer a dry version – the easier to eat in your car with your 99 bottles of beer.

Yo Tibet

119-A, Upper Ground Floor, Near NCC Gate, Humanyunpur Village, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Majnu Ka Tila

Majnu ka Tila is a mini city of Tibetan restaurants; also one of the few places you’ll get a buff or pork thukpa at throwaway prices. We’re partial to Ama Restaurant, but you’ll be okay wherever you go.

Majnu Ka Tilla

New Delhi

    Nagaland's Kitchen

    This is our go-to place for pork ribs served with the spiciest raja mirchi. Hidden away in the Uphar Cinema Complex {next to the Gurudwara}, Nagaland’s Kitchen is a small cosy restaurant ideal for a date {so long as your date has no issues with spice} and yes, they do an excellent thukpa. 

    Nagaland's Kitchen

    S-2, Uphaar Cinema Complex, Green Park, New Delhi

    Yashwant Complex

    Yashwant Complex is the ideal place to head to for a steaming bowl of thukpa {and momo and noodles}. Not only do you get to enjoy the outdoors and happy prices, but you can also carry your own booze and make a night of it.

    Yashwant Place Commercial Complex

    Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

    Lhasa

    Their momo and thukpa had us singing lha lha lha. Nuff said. We’re voting for the chicken and the tenderloin.

    Lhasa Restaurant

    198/52, Ramesh Market, East of Kailash, New Delhi

    Pema's

    You may have seen this joint {and ignored it} while making your way to the Saket malls. It may not look like much, but they can whip up a mean chicken thukpa. They have a quaint little seating area, complete with wicker mudas. Ideal for a quick bite on the go.

    Pema's

    3/31, Upper Ground Floor, Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

    Tibet Kitchen

    This little joint tucked away in Lajpat Nagar serves thukpa in chicken, mutton and vegetarian variants. Pair this with their delectable Sha Baglep and we promise you’ll go home happy.

    Tibet Kitchen

    G-15, Old Double Storey, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

