Pushed into adulthood with a culinary expertise limited to red-sauce pasta and Maggi, we are in a perpetual state of missing home-made food. To take the dabba game up a notch, there are plenty of great (online) tiffin services in Gurgaon, out of the jurisdiction of the aunty next door and her runner on the bicycle, into the realms of cyberspace.

These saviours bring you home food right to your cubicle—every single day.