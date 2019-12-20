Malai Tandoori Chaap & Lazzez Paneer At This Outlet Is What We Live For Now

Introducing to you a hidden gem. This Tikka junction branch located at karkardooma brings to us the taste of the nizams, as they treat you with fire seared super delish chicken tikkas and seekh kebabs. Not to disappoint the vegetarians, there is a huge variety of Malai Tandoori Chaap and lazzez paneer to look out for. Thank us later for revealing to you this perfect destination for all delhites to rejoice and relish the tandoori delights that this place has to offer. Moreover, the butter chicken still rows a boat in my mouth, a must try for sure! The ambiance is as great as it gets, and the drool-worthy food makes up for any other con that you might end up noticing.