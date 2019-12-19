Vintage Furniture With A Dash Of Drama At Timothy Oulton

Defence Colony’s designer-studded lanes just became home to Timothy Oulton’s first studio in India. A British home furnishings brand, Timothy Oulton has 38 galleries across the world that showcase novel furniture, lighting and home accessories.

Inspired by antiques, his father’s military background and a British heritage, Timothy Oulton set about crafting a brand that would modernise traditional pieces and produce a unique aesthetic. One look around his new, swanky store in Delhi and we’re sold on the concept.

Maybe your room has just enough space for a vintage search light? Or have you been meaning to replace your shabby side table that’s amassed many memories, but also many dents and bruises along the way? We suggest you browse through the store – it’s equipped with everything you may need to give your home {or room} a drastic makeover or just a quiet, quick upgrade.

What does Timothy Oulton stock? Home furnishings – cushy sofas that look like they’d be perfect to retire to after a long day at work, coffee tables, book shelves, mirrors, wall art or rugs. The store also has a sizeable collection of leather goodness – bags, totes, wallets for him and her.

Sounds like you need to make a trip? We think so.