Birds On A Wire serves amazing shakes, Pastas and Peri Peri fries. The shakes are named after celebrities and are served in glasses with there picture on them. Great concept. I ordered Ranveer Singh shake, have attached the picture. I would really like to recommend this place.
Head Out To This Tiny Quirky Cafe To Kill Your Cravings!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PITAM PURA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Would suggest for more comfortable seating arrangement.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Birds On A Wire
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PITAM PURA
Comments (0)