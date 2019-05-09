Head Out To This Tiny Quirky Cafe To Kill Your Cravings!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Birds On A Wire

Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-53, Opp. Lancer Convent School, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Birds On A Wire serves amazing shakes, Pastas and Peri Peri fries. The shakes are named after celebrities and are served in glasses with there picture on them. Great concept. I ordered Ranveer Singh shake, have attached the picture. I would really like to recommend this place.

What Could Be Better?

Would suggest for more comfortable seating arrangement.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

