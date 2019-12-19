Tipu Sultan: Mughlai Lunches Done Right

The idea behind this joint was to cater authentic Mughlai food using age-old family recipes with a little twist; that idea reflects quite well in their food. The chefs know what they’re doing, and everything served here goes through a strict taste-and-quality check before it reaches the table.

Apart from the usual offerings, they also serve one of the best bakarkhani and khamiri roti in the vicinity. Our favourites here are the Sultani Galouti, Sultan-e-Mysore Spl. Chicken Biryani, Chicken Chapli Kebab, and the Purani Dilli Ka Haleem. Vegetarians should definitely try the Sabz-e-Korma and Gobhi Mussalam {which are equally good, if not more}.

For dessert, we tried the Gulaab Ki Rabri and phirni, and would totally recommend the Gulaab Ki Rabri as it wasn’t artificially flavoured at all. The rabri was prepared with rose petals, and the very aroma is enough to make you salivate {true story}.