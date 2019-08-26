Live Music, Pretty Ambiance & Amazing Cocktails, This Place Has It All!

Cantino with the beautiful ambiance and super-sweet staff will cheer you up. The highlights of the cafe are live music and cocktails. You won’t be disappointed with anything. My suggestion would be to take a table on the first floor. FOOD DECONSTRUCTED NACHOS These nachos came with five dips/sauces and all of them were amazing. STROGANOFF It was a perfect blend of cooked rice with thyme, assorted veggies in cream sauce and sprout salad on the side. RED WINE SANGRIA I loved this cocktail. BANANA TRUFFLE SUNDAE It was an amazing combination of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream, topped with bananas, nut and chocolate sauce. I would give them five on five for their service, staff and food. The vibes of this place are totally amazing. LOCATION- HUDSON LANE NEAREST METRO STATION- GTB NAGAR