Designer Tisha Saksena has launched her eponymous high fashion label, TISHA, creating apparel fit for kings and queens, but with a modern twist.
TISHA for Royal Dressing with a Twist of High Fashion
Handlooms and high fashion
Whether it’s a flowy lehenga, a crisp jacket drape, or an anarkali a la Mughal-e-Azam, each piece of TISHA apparel has been handmade, with special attention paid to every mukaish, resham, and gota embellishment. We’re diggin’ the blend of hand spun fabrics like matka, tussar, and raw silk with more contemporary textiles like georgettes and chiffons.
Celebrity spotting
We hear that celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan have been spotted wearing her pieces, so if you don’t mind a bit of style-borrowing, you might just find a similar piece for yourself at the store.
Where: TISHA, 35, Meherchand Market
Price: Starting INR 16,000
Check out their website here. Follow them here and here for updates.
This story is in partnership with TISHA.
