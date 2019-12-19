TISHA for Royal Dressing with a Twist of High Fashion

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

TISHA

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0

35, Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Designer Tisha Saksena has launched her eponymous high fashion label, TISHA, creating apparel fit for kings and queens, but with a modern twist.

Handlooms and high fashion

Whether it’s a flowy lehenga, a crisp jacket drape, or an anarkali a la Mughal-e-Azam, each piece of TISHA apparel has been handmade, with special attention paid to every mukaish, resham, and gota embellishment. We’re diggin’ the blend of hand spun fabrics like matka, tussar, and raw silk with more contemporary textiles like georgettes and chiffons.

Celebrity spotting

We hear that celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan have been spotted wearing her pieces, so if you don’t mind a bit of style-borrowing, you might just find a similar piece for yourself at the store.

Where: TISHA, 35, Meherchand Market

Price: Starting INR 16,000

Check out their website here. Follow them here and here for updates.

This story is in partnership with TISHA.

Clothing Stores

TISHA

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0

35, Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default