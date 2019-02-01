Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music

Bars

CLUB TITO'S

Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gardens Galleria Mall, 311, 2nd Floor, Sector 38 A, Noida

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience is so good and the DJ makes it even better! The quality of food is great with a large variety of drinks. Also, the fish over here is perfect! Would highly recommend people to check out Tito’s right away.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing much but yes the staff should be a bit more active.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

