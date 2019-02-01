The ambience is so good and the DJ makes it even better! The quality of food is great with a large variety of drinks. Also, the fish over here is perfect! Would highly recommend people to check out Tito’s right away.
Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing much but yes the staff should be a bit more active.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
