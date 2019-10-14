Get Festive Ready With This Online Store That Does Ethnic Wear At Affordable Prices

They work with designers and artisans from India and around, and also make sure that the best of the best is delivered to you. You can shop for ethnic-wear for both men and women. They have really pretty kurta-sets, dupattas for women (since the festive season is around the corner). The brand also has a wide variety of jewellery, footwear, home decor, and accessories. Oh, and did we tell you that they even have a good range of hair oils, shampoos, and more (also, these are tried-and-tested). The price range for kurtas starts at INR 899, footwear at INR 1,399, home decor at INR 499.
Since the products are handcrafted, they might take around 15 days to deliver the product. If you are someone who doesn't like waiting, then that could be an issue.
