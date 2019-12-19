To All The Kachori Lovers, Drop by This Place!

Want to feel the essence of Dilli with all your senses? Then you must visit Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala in Chandni Chowk. Crushed Crispy Kachoris with hot fresh Hing Aloo Sabzi, Tangy Kachalu Chutney and garnished with chopped coriander and chillies. Kachori was crunchy with the exact amount of filling, aloo sabzi was mouth-watering. Pair it with Kullad Lassi!! Price:- 40/- per plate consisting of two Kachoris.