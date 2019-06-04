Beat The Blues With Yum Brownies❤️

I've been hearing a lot about Ministry Of Beer lately so I visited this place for brunch. The ambience is just perfect with lovely interiors and vibes. You totally enjoy your weekend here. They have a huge brunch menu from varieties of pasta to chole kulche and hummus Pita. Dessert is always my favourite part of the meal and they give you a huge variety as well. They offer cupcakes, chocolate Moose, custard, chocolate balls and so many more.