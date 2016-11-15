Shopping for wedding gifts can be a stressful task. Not only do you want to give the newlyweds something useful and significant, but also a gift that is thoughtful and memorable. Luckily for you, Fabindia has a beautiful range of products, from home décor to linen to furniture; all perfect for gifting, and all under Rs. 5000!
10 Wedding Gift Ideas Under INR 5,000
Ten-Second Takeaway
Brass Fruit Bowl
Shower the couple with blessings for a healthy life together, with this unique brass bowl that’s ideal for displaying fruits on the table. Specially handcrafted, this bowl would make a great gift for an anniversary or house-warming party as well.
Buy it here.
Gold Metal Frame
In the age of selfies and digital photos, every couple needs a beautiful photo frame that can capture timeless memories. With its special gold finish, this would be a stunning addition to any home. We say buy one for yourself while you’re getting one for the happy couple!
Buy it here.
Copper Brass Jug
Who wouldn’t want an impressive looking jug that keeps water pure and cool while maintaining taste and flavour? The copper composition ensures that this jug adds a plethora of health benefits to its use, including healthy skin, improved heart function, detoxing and balancing the digestive system, making it a blessing as a gift!
Buy it here.
Applique Table Cover
A classic gift for any occasion, this crisp cotton table cover has a unique mirror work pattern that would accentuate the dining table. Available in white, this can be dressed up with the colourful ceramic-ware and candles for a party, or used daily for intimate meals at home.
Buy it here.
Printed Mat & Napkin Set
Perfect for all those post-wedding dinner parties, this mat and napkin set will instantly transform the table setting into a classy and elegant affair. This hand-block-printed set is a perfect gift on its own, and can be coupled with a tablecloth to make it a collection.
Buy it here.
Cushion Covers
Not only do cushions add comfort to a seating space, but they also brighten up a room. So add some visual inspiration in their lives with some lovely silk-embroidered cushion covers. Ideal for sofas, divans or recliners, you can buy a pair or mix and match with other patterns available in the same price range.
Buy it here.
Brass Thali Set
A traditional wedding gift option, this set has a unique vintage look that would make any meal a grand occasion. A set of five, this gold-drenched collection would add lustre to any table or shelf.
Buy it here.
Cotton Bedcover
An essential linen item for your home, this printed cotton bedcover blends in any room, adding freshness and vitality to the living space. Its soft texture, rich-yet-subtle colours and delicate patterns make it a useful gifting option.
Buy it here.
Printed Curtains
Curtains are the backbone of home décor. Balancing light and air, these patterned silk cotton curtains are aesthetically charming and add cheer and brightness to the living room.
Buy it here.
Folding Table
We all love the idea of breakfast in bed, and this intricately designed table makes it possible to enjoy a cozy meal. A compact structure with a beautiful print on it, this multipurpose table is perfect for working at home and a standalone decorative item.
Buy it here.
Find out more about them here, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This article is in partnership with Fabindia.
Comments (0)