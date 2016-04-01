When it comes to eating delicious yet pocket-friendly food, North and South campus are home to some of the best eateries in the city. Check it out.
Top Food Spots to Visit in North & South Campus for College Students
Ten-Second Takeaway
Rico’s
As soon as you enter Rico’s, you can feel it buzzing with chatter and celebration. The feel is young and friendly, with walls that are filled with messages from customers, lots of posters and quotes. One of the corners holds a sweet little bookshelf for the reader’s soul.
Their ambience wins top points, and so does their food. Pocket-friendly and delicious.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Pirates of Campus
This is perfect to catch up with your college mates after classes, or even in-between. They have a theme that goes well with the name, with Captain Jack Sparrow on the walls, along with skulls and a ship’s wheel. The food menu ranges from continental to north Indian to Italian, with value for money.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Vintage Avenue
The place is divided into two floors, both with beautiful interiors and comfortable seating arrangements. Their service is very good and the prices won’t burn a hole in your pocket. It gives you a 90s vibe from the outside as well as the inside, which makes it a cosy place to hang out place with friends.
It’s most famous for- Dahi Ke Kebabs, Kung Fu Rolls and pan-fried momo.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Big Yellow Door
The place that literally welcomes you with a big open yellow door, it is a huge hit amongst everyone for its food, ambience, and atmosphere. Their cosy interiors go well with the dim lights in the evening. Most recommended dishes- BYD Bomb Burger {both vegetarian and non-vegetarian}, baked nachos, Butter Chicken Pasta and chocolate oreo shake.
#LBBTip: It is suggested that you keep at least 20-40 minutes as buffer time.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
QD’s
This place is officially the birthplace of ‘tandoori momo’, where budget meets quality successfully. We recommend that for sure, along with Lemon Chicken {dry} and crispy chilli potatoes.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Diggin
This café is beautifully done up with colonial interiors and French windows, and you tend to find yourself at peace among all the fairy lights and lanterns. It’s one of those spots that you can sit at for hours. We recommend that you start with their Crispy Zucchini Fries, go on to the Chicken and Jalapeno Pizza {or perhaps the Lamb Lasagna} and finish with the Oreo Brownie Cheesecake.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Comments (0)