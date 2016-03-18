Cool Cotton Clothes for Hot Summer Days

Delhi summers call for flowy whites and pastels in light cotton. While the market is full of synthetics that more often than not make the heat even more unbearable, we’ve rounded up some places that can always be trusted for quality cotton and the chic-est styles to keep you looking and feeling cool.

Fabindia

When in doubt, Fabindia. One of the most reliable brands in the country, Fabindia has been our go-to place for cotton kurtis, kurtas, and salwars for both men and women. Their recent Fabels {western clothes} have some great formal wear in cotton too.

Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.

Fabindia

21-22, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Anokhi

Anokhi is a contemporary brand that goes back to craftsmen and their traditions. Block prints, vegetable dyes, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work all come together to create the perfect garment. Their maxi dresses and super-practical everyday blouses and kurtas have earned them a loyal expat clientele.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.

Anokhi

32, Khan Market, New Delhi

Tulsi

Designer Neeru Kumar’s brand, Tulsi encompasses a range of apparel including Indian wear such as saris, kurtas, lehengas and chogas, and western wear including cotton palazzos, dresses, tunics and capes. Check out her Indigo collection for the best in cotton summer wear.

Shop online here

Tulsi

DLF Emporio, 2nd Floor, 322-B, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj 2, New Delhi

Khara Kapas

The name itself translates to ‘pure cotton.’ The emphasis here is on boho skirts, comfortable dresses, flowy pants and relaxed tops. The hues are earthy and natural, so the look remains light and simple.

Where: Shop online here.

Contact: kharakapas@gmail.com

Khara Kapas

Manan

The 20-year-old brand founded by Madhavi and Sharad Ganeriwalla creates understated, subtle and classic designs. Think breezy kurtas, tops, jackets, pants and skirts. They mostly deal with neutral colours, sometimes interspersed with bright summery hues.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.

Manan

115, Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

White Champa

White Champa uses a lot of cottons, linens and muslin in production, but their product is strictly contemporary. White shirts-winning. Every product is hand crafted in their unit in Delhi, so if nothing else, it’s awesome to own a legit home-grown, non-mass produced, one-of a kind product.

White Champa

C-428, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Kilol

With Indian textiles, a lot of florals, ikat and block printing, consider them to be Anokhi and Fabindia’s distant cousin. Their line of cotton saris deserves special mention; almost perfect for trend du jour destination weddings. Although most of their sets are pre-matched, they also sell suit fabrics, so you can have them tailored however you see fit.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.

Kilol

Shop 4 & 6, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 New Delhi

Bodice

This is definitely designer, couture clothing, at least relatively. Why do we mention Bodice? For their line of cotton T-shirts, tent dresses, shirt dresses, cotton shirts and shift tunics. Forget the fabric, the amount of breathing room you get, you wouldn’t sweat even if you tried.

Bodice

19- A, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Stretchery

Although it’s predominantly workout gear, who says you can’t rock it in regular life? All the apparel is made from soft, breathable and organic cotton, manufactured right here in India. The cotton they use is ecologically grown, which might not mean anything to you, but for sweat, it’s wonderful.

Shop online here.

Stretchery

D-43, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Good Earth

The clothes here are fairly simple and understated; you’ll be glad to know that some of their typical floral prints have been kept alive. Think subtle printed cotton pants, billowy kurtas, dresses, summer jacket and even anarkalis. They even have something for your little ones- cutesy onesies, shirts and kurtis with simple animal prints.

P.S. Good Earth has recently launched a new, more affordable label called Nicobar, which features a lot of wearable, comfy clothing for women.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here

Or shop online here.

Good Earth

Shop 9, Ground, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Mura Collective

Drape on a cotton sari in contemporary designs which are great for young sari-wearers. They also keep an expansive variety of long and mid-length kurtas, tunics, palazzos, dupattas and stoles.

Mura Collective Store

F-7, 8, Madanlal Block, Asiad Village, Siri Fort, New Delhi

The Pot Plant

The Pot Plant strives to bring back fuss-free clothing, with impeccably stitched breathable cotton fabrics. We are loving the age-neutral clothes that have billowy fits, made from skin-friendly fabrics. Take your pick from their skirts, shift dresses, tops and maxis.

Where: Shop online here.

The Pot Plant

4/1, Punjabi Bagh Extension, New Delhi

Poochki

Poochki uses hand-illustrated block prints that are inspired by urban flora and fauna {geckos, wasps, fish}. Their master craftsman, Arshad Kafeel, carves the prints into wooden blocks. Add an element of quirk with their cotton Olive Gecko Gown or the Kutch Shell Frock Dress.

Poochki

153-A, Aurobindo Marg, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

image-map-default

The Shop

At The Shop, you will find clothing for men, women, as well as children here—usually on the first floor. From cotton kurtas, palazzo pants, kantha jackets, dresses, and nightgowns, there’s quite a bit you can dig through.

The Shop

Regal Building, Shop 10, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi

