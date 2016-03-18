Delhi summers call for flowy whites and pastels in light cotton. While the market is full of synthetics that more often than not make the heat even more unbearable, we’ve rounded up some places that can always be trusted for quality cotton and the chic-est styles to keep you looking and feeling cool.
Cool Cotton Clothes for Hot Summer Days
Fabindia
When in doubt, Fabindia. One of the most reliable brands in the country, Fabindia has been our go-to place for cotton kurtis, kurtas, and salwars for both men and women. Their recent Fabels {western clothes} have some great formal wear in cotton too.
Where: Click here for a complete list of stores or shop online here.
Anokhi
Anokhi is a contemporary brand that goes back to craftsmen and their traditions. Block prints, vegetable dyes, appliqué, embroidery, patchwork and bead work all come together to create the perfect garment. Their maxi dresses and super-practical everyday blouses and kurtas have earned them a loyal expat clientele.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
Tulsi
Designer Neeru Kumar’s brand, Tulsi encompasses a range of apparel including Indian wear such as saris, kurtas, lehengas and chogas, and western wear including cotton palazzos, dresses, tunics and capes. Check out her Indigo collection for the best in cotton summer wear.
Shop online here
Khara Kapas
The name itself translates to ‘pure cotton.’ The emphasis here is on boho skirts, comfortable dresses, flowy pants and relaxed tops. The hues are earthy and natural, so the look remains light and simple.
Where: Shop online here.
Manan
The 20-year-old brand founded by Madhavi and Sharad Ganeriwalla creates understated, subtle and classic designs. Think breezy kurtas, tops, jackets, pants and skirts. They mostly deal with neutral colours, sometimes interspersed with bright summery hues.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
- Upwards: ₹ 12000
White Champa
White Champa uses a lot of cottons, linens and muslin in production, but their product is strictly contemporary. White shirts-winning. Every product is hand crafted in their unit in Delhi, so if nothing else, it’s awesome to own a legit home-grown, non-mass produced, one-of a kind product.
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
Kilol
With Indian textiles, a lot of florals, ikat and block printing, consider them to be Anokhi and Fabindia’s distant cousin. Their line of cotton saris deserves special mention; almost perfect for trend du jour destination weddings. Although most of their sets are pre-matched, they also sell suit fabrics, so you can have them tailored however you see fit.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
Bodice
This is definitely designer, couture clothing, at least relatively. Why do we mention Bodice? For their line of cotton T-shirts, tent dresses, shirt dresses, cotton shirts and shift tunics. Forget the fabric, the amount of breathing room you get, you wouldn’t sweat even if you tried.
To view their lookbook, click here. Follow them on Facebook for regular updates here.
Stretchery
Although it’s predominantly workout gear, who says you can’t rock it in regular life? All the apparel is made from soft, breathable and organic cotton, manufactured right here in India. The cotton they use is ecologically grown, which might not mean anything to you, but for sweat, it’s wonderful.
Shop online here.
Good Earth
The clothes here are fairly simple and understated; you’ll be glad to know that some of their typical floral prints have been kept alive. Think subtle printed cotton pants, billowy kurtas, dresses, summer jacket and even anarkalis. They even have something for your little ones- cutesy onesies, shirts and kurtis with simple animal prints.
P.S. Good Earth has recently launched a new, more affordable label called Nicobar, which features a lot of wearable, comfy clothing for women.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here
Or shop online here.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Mura Collective
Drape on a cotton sari in contemporary designs which are great for young sari-wearers. They also keep an expansive variety of long and mid-length kurtas, tunics, palazzos, dupattas and stoles.
The Pot Plant
The Pot Plant strives to bring back fuss-free clothing, with impeccably stitched breathable cotton fabrics. We are loving the age-neutral clothes that have billowy fits, made from skin-friendly fabrics. Take your pick from their skirts, shift dresses, tops and maxis.
Where: Shop online here.
Poochki
Poochki uses hand-illustrated block prints that are inspired by urban flora and fauna {geckos, wasps, fish}. Their master craftsman, Arshad Kafeel, carves the prints into wooden blocks. Add an element of quirk with their cotton Olive Gecko Gown or the Kutch Shell Frock Dress.
Where: Check them out on Facebook here or on Instagram here.
The Shop
- Upwards: ₹ 250
