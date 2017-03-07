Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon

In case you needed further proof that Gurgaon’s foodie community is a force to reckon with, Town Hall is now open for business at Two Horizon Centre. The Khan Market outlet opened to rave reviews {for their consistently good sushi and heady cocktails} and we can’t wait to check out it’s G-Town sibling.

What can you expect? All of chef Augusto’s signature rolls have found a place on the menu {which remains more or less unchanged}, so we recommend getting the Rainbow rolls. Other yum stuff to order off of Town Hall’s diverse Asian menu include the Filipino Barbeque Pork belly and the Pepper Crusted Chilean Sea Bass that’s so tender, it practically melts off of your mouth.

No trip to Town Hall is complete without their signature cocktails and we quite enjoyed the Blueberry Mojito. What are your favourites?