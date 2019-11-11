This Cafe's Hand Beaten Coffee & Cozy Vibes Is What You Need The Most!

In a daily hustle-bustle, The Hipsters Cafe. Their hand beaten coffee (Cappuccino) and positive and relaxing vibes are just so awesome. One can spend hours here, can read books, can know about their travel stories, or about their travel of the month ( current hiking/trekking trip they are organizing), so far they had been to many places like Bun Buni, Dhakuri, Pangot, Cranks Ridge, Jeolikot, etc. They are open for travel interns as well. They organize open mic also (first Friday every month), They are offering a huge variety of delicious munching items to binge on. One can try their chicken fingers, street style Bhurji Paav, Pahado wali Maggie, spicy peri-peri fries, aloo patty burger, white sauce pasta, etc. I can bet you will not regret. They are offering hot and cold beverages as well. One can try their masala chai (hot selling), and ginger honey if you have a bad throat (it's really a saviour). In cold beverages you can have Mojitos, my personal favourite is cola mojito. It's a self-service cafe so no one will poke you every time for order or bill. You can have your me-time there and work as well.