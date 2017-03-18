Travel From Coast To Coast With These Restaurants In Gurgaon

Our go to place for when we’re craving Bengali cuisine, the steamed Betki wrapped in a banana leaf along with some Shorshay Narkol Chingri {prawns cooked in coconut paste and yellow mustard with green chillies} and some Luchis {puri} leaves us happy every time!

For those who are unsure about what they’d like to order, the daily lunch buffets might be worth checking out.Don’t forget to end your meal with the famous Calcutta Nolen Gurer or jaggery ice cream.