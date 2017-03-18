Travel From Coast To Coast With These Restaurants In Gurgaon

Bound by land but struck by coastal cravings? Gurgaon has plenty of fish in the sea, when it comes to coastal cuisine – here’s where to go.

Swagath

This chain is best known for its seafood and Chettinad food. Swagath’s menu reads like a dream for a hardcore non-vegetarian. Think Fish Fry, Chicken Ghee Roast, Mutton Sukha. Special mention for their Butter Pepper Garlic Crab that will immediately take you on a trip down south.

Plot 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Coastal Reef

Much smaller than their previous restaurant in Baani Square, but the taste is still as good and the menu is equally vast at Coastal Reef’s Galleria outlet.  From south Indian to Goan, Coastal Reef has a little something for every kind of food mood. Our order staples include some airy Appams, Kerala Mutton Fry, Non-Vegetarian Sampler {chicken 65 #FTW}, Prawn Stew and an Elaneer {tender coconut water} while you wait for your meal.

Shop 54-55, Bani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Moets Coco Palm

Go here for some delicious Malabar cuisine and crispy dosas with quite the variety of stuffings to please both vegetarians and non vegetarians. Whatever you order, don’t forget to start with buttermilk and end the meal with their amazing filter coffee.

DT City Center Mall, 2nd Floor, 204, MG Road, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Naivedyam

Good old Naivedyam never disappoints when it comes to traditional South Indian fare. It’s fuss-free and fabulous; rarely do we get such good food that’s so easy on the pocket.

Vipul Square, 2nd Floor, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon

Karnataka

A homely restaurant that serves some stellar Karnataka food. Their rava dosas and soft idli vadas make for perfect southern comfort food.

82, Service Road, HUDA Market, Sector 22, Gurgaon

Oh! Calcutta

Our go to place for when we’re craving Bengali cuisine, the steamed Betki wrapped in a banana leaf along with some Shorshay Narkol Chingri {prawns cooked in coconut paste and yellow mustard with green chillies} and some Luchis {puri} leaves us happy every time!

For those who are unsure about what they’d like to order, the daily lunch buffets might be worth checking out.Don’t forget to end your meal with the famous Calcutta Nolen Gurer or jaggery ice cream.

Cyber Hub, 9, Ground Floor, Opp. Gateway Towers, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

