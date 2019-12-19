Hop To Botanix Nature Resort At The Damdama Lake For A Weekend Getaway

Set next to the Taj Gateway, it’s a stark contrast to its neighbour, though equally beautiful. Sporting an urban village feel, it’s made up entirely of tents (cemented ones) and brick cottages, amidst which lies a refreshing swimming pool. Each room/cottage is simple in its decor, but they’ve made sure that you’ll be extremely comfortable (who doesn't love being spoiled?). The service is excellent, just the right amount of doting. You’ll feel like you’ve come home.

They’re self-sufficient so you can look forward to simple, delicious meals with the ingredients coming right out their garden. There are enormous farms adjacent to the resort, adding to the aura of peace. Leave behind all the sounds we’ve all gotten so used to- screeching cars, honking and revel in the calming sounds of the birds in the area. Strewn across the property, you can find hammocks tied to trees. May we suggest an afternoon of watching clouds?

A basketball court, as well as an area to play cricket is also present, so you could always indulge in a little friendly competition.