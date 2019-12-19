Traveling To Varkala? Stay At This Airbnb For Open Showers, Spacious Rooms & More!

I found this guesthouse on Airbnb while planning my solo trip to the lazy peaceful beach town in Kerala, Varkala. It's called Villa Akasa and it has 5 huge rooms in the entire property (other than the owner's own space). Each room has a character of its own and I had a chance to stay in two of their rooms - Prithvi and Soma. Every inch here is tastefully done with open air showers 😍😍😍, Jaipuri linen, cool wall colours, bountiful gardens with lotus ponds and of course the adorable labrador, Yako. It's situated on the South Cliff which is a haven for anyone looking for ultimate peace and idyllic comfort. The villa is just a 5-minute walk away through a beautiful boulevard of trees, from the lesser known Aaliyirakkam Beach. You'll love the hospitality of the host and the staff there, they're always available with loads of personal recommendations on spas, local culinary classes, hidden food gems and local spices shopping spots. The tariff includes a hearty breakfast too with options to choose from between a paratha meal or eggs to order or bread-sandwich with your choice of tea/coffee! The host, Shama is a wonderful person to chat with on a myriad of topics including moving to a life in the slower lane from Bangalore. Also, they're super warm and helpful with whatever you need, whether it's an umbrella or Odomos or a quick ride across the town, just ask her away. During off season which is when I traveled to Varkala, I found the place at a killer deal of around ₹1250 per night. But in peak season time, the tariff can hike up to ₹5000 per night. So do a quick check on Airbnb before you proceed. The villa is located in the South Cliff, just a minute walk away from the Oceano Resort.