Treat Yourself To Some Amazing Breakfast At Sly Granny!

Casual Dining

Sly Granny

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.4
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for a cute brunch place to take bae on a Sunday morning? You have just hit the jackpot. Sly granny, Khan market is an absolute breakfast gem. From a variety of coffee options to french toasts and pancakes, this place will make getting up early on a Sunday morning worthy. Food recommendations: - Avocado toast - Baker’s basket - Granny’s eggs to order Drink recommendations: - Frappe with optional Hazelnut Dessert recommendations: - French toast (Contains egg)

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Kids, Big Group

