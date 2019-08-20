Treat Yourself To Some Amazing Breakfast At Sly Granny!

Looking for a cute brunch place to take bae on a Sunday morning? You have just hit the jackpot. Sly granny, Khan market is an absolute breakfast gem. From a variety of coffee options to french toasts and pancakes, this place will make getting up early on a Sunday morning worthy. Food recommendations: - Avocado toast - Baker’s basket - Granny’s eggs to order Drink recommendations: - Frappe with optional Hazelnut Dessert recommendations: - French toast (Contains egg)