Treat Yourself To Some Yummy Chur Chur Naans

Sanjay chur chur naan is very famous for their chur chur naans. I visited this place with my mum as she didn't have chur chur naan ever in her life. So we ordered this mix veg paneer chur chur naan. In one full plate you will get 2 chur chur naans along with that they give you dal makhni, shahi paneer, raita and chole. Packing takes time and we had to wait for 15-20 minutes for our order to get ready. But the wait was worth it as the packing was nicely done. I loved the fact that they packed so well and it was easy for us to carry it. They take Rs 10 extra for packing. Our total bill came around Rs 250. They have a whole lot of options other than chur chur naans. The menu included parantha, pastries, milkshake, kulhad chai, matka kulfi, and snacks as well.