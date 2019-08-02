This Brand's Trendy Handcrafted Bags Look So Expensive, But Aren't

Bag hunting can be such a challenging task, we know. But luckily, we found you Monokrome - a new brand that's breaking the monotony with its versatile and wearable range of bags. You can find totes, clutches, wallets, and sling bags in any dimension of your preference to step up your day-to-day look. They do great quality bags that don't burn a whole in your wallet.



For those who love all things minimal, check out their vegan leather collection for clean lines and muted colors. You can also liven up everyday outfits with nifty chevron and jacquard prints, tassels and cute pom-poms. Don't worry OTT peeps, Monokrome also does some opulent bags that are sure to make a statement like the evil eye cross body (pictured above) that's perfect for when you want to make heads turn.



PS: Don't let their bold designs and gorgeous motif scare your wallet! They look pricey but start at ₹699 only!