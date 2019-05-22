From Mocktails To Desserts, Everything Is Just Perfect At This Place In Lodhi

As soon as you see Tres written on a tiny board in the center of the building complex, you have a little doubt whether you have come to the right place. All you have to do is look for a big golden gate and push it hard to get in. Talking about the ambience this place isn't very grand or have any extraordinary interiors that you haven't seen before but it's the food that is the hero of this story. Yes, the food here is just outstandingly good. I really wish I could sell you more stuff about this place but it's just their food. From mocktails to small plates to dessert everything is 10/10. And yes you hear some good music in the background but with the area being small and closed and so many people chatting on top of their voices.