This Small & Cozy Outlet In Cp Offers Amazing Churros, Ice Creams & More!

Creme Borne is a small cosy outlet in CP is one of the nicest places to have waffles and churros and charcoal ice cream.I have tried their charcoal waffle back in 2018 in Horn Ok and this time I went there outlet to try out more. I went there with my friends and tried their mix feeling and strawberry cheesecake ice creams. I liked the mix feeling more. I also tried their Drooly Chocolate waffle and 3 layered churros. The waffle was amazing as I have tried it before too. For the first time I tried churros and I liked them. Will visit it soon to try out there remaining items one by one. And also I tried there hot fries and they were the best.