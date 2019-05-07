We Found 10 Subscription Boxes For Monthly Treats

Providing you the best of beauty in a box, My Envy Box curates trial-sized beauty products from international luxury brands and curated jewellery from designer labels. This is to give you a sneak peak into the products that you can splurge on later. So fashion junkies, here’s where you score.

Price: INR 850 onwards for the beauty box and INR 2,450 for the jewellery box (monthly)