If you ever find yourself strolling about on Club Road- Punjabi Bagh, you definitely can’t miss feasting on some delish chaat! Gupta Sweets and Namkeen is a star attraction with the locals there and if you’re there shopping or bar-hopping, you must try their aloo chaat for sure.
Have You Tried This Delicious Chaat On Club Road In Punjabi Bagh?
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
Aloo There!
The place, for starters, looked spic and span. There was not an ounce of dirt we could spot. From the menu, we picked some golgappas, aloo chaat and dahi papdi and we loved the taste of each dish we ordered. Although there was too much aloo for the day, we still crave the aloo chaat and jalebis!
What Should You Munch On?
Definitely get their aloo chaat. It’s tangy and spicy at the same time. They always ask you the level of spiciness you desire and make it according to the taste you prefer. If your mouth is on fire, they have the perfect remedy for that too. Their jalebis are amazing and you just can’t eat enough! They’re fresh and just about the perfect amount of sweet you’re craving.
So We’re Saying…
If you ever feel your taste buds tingle while you’re in Punjabi Bagh, definitely head to Gupta Sweets and Namkeen. It’s value for money and will not disappoint.
